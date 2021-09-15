Police ID man, 36, killed in Little Rock

Police on Wednesday released the name of a man fatally shot early Tuesday on Michael Drive in Little Rock.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Kanis and John Barrow roads shortly after 1 a.m., according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Authorities said officers found an unresponsive man, identified as Freddie Baker Jr., 36, in the 1900 block of Michael Drive, police said. Baker was transported to Baptist Health Hospital, where he died, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to contact the police tip line at (501) 371-4636.