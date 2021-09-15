Super Quiz: Joseph

He ruled the Soviet Union from 1927 until 1953.
Joseph and Mary traveled to this city to be taxed.
Another biblical Joseph was given this special coat by his father.
The founder of the Latter-day Saints movement.
This businessman was the father of the 35th U.S. president.
Author of "Heart of Darkness."
What special responsibility was assumed by Joseph of Arimathea?
The propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.
This Nez Perce Indian leader said, "I will fight no more forever."
ANSWERS:
Joseph Stalin
Bethlehem
A coat of many colors
Joseph Smith
Joseph P. Kennedy Sr.
Joseph Conrad
Responsibility for the burial of Jesus
Joseph Goebbels
Chief Joseph