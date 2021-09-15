Super Quiz: Joseph

He ruled the Soviet Union from 1927 until 1953.

Joseph and Mary traveled to this city to be taxed.

Another biblical Joseph was given this special coat by his father.

The founder of the Latter-day Saints movement.

This businessman was the father of the 35th U.S. president.

Author of "Heart of Darkness."

What special responsibility was assumed by Joseph of Arimathea?

The propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.