LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Hayes Carll, Bonnie Montgomery among weekend performers

Hayes Carll, along with opening act Travis Linville, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $25, standing-room only. The Gettys, Bad Habit, Jet 420, Lypstick Hand Grenade, Exit From Dark and Huckleberry Jam will perform for "Monsters of Todd: A Cancer Benefit for Goldie Grigg" at 7 p.m. Saturday; admission is $10 for standing-room only; (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Heartless Bastards, along with opening act Tele Novela, will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707. Standing-room only tickets are $20. Bad Habit will perform at 8:45 p.m. Friday; tickets are $10. Sons of Texas, along with opening act Wattensaw, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door for reserved seating, $12 in advance, $15 at the door for standing room. Bluesboy Jag will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday on the Stickyz patio. Admission is free. Stickyz.com.

◼️ Gordy Void and Hull Breach will perform at 9 p.m. today ($5); Lightnin' Malcolm will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); Brothers with Different Mothers will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10); Bonnie Montgomery will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday ($10) and Rod Gator will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Kent Burnside will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Mojo Duo will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Dadbod will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Bonnie Montgomery will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday as part of the Argenta Arts District's outdoor shows at 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 758-1424.

◼️ Crossing Acheron, FRED and Pantheon will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Eastend Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Eric Sommers will perform at 11 p.m. Friday and Big Shane Thornton will perform at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990; midtownbilliards.com.

◼️ The Markus Pearson Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and John Calvin Brewer will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought will perform from 7-10:30 p.m. today; Byron Hayes will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday; and Funkin Gonuts will perform from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Fonky Donkey will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Sam Allbright will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and DJ Gibbs & Fassler's Hall *Star will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ The Arkansas River Bottom Band will perform from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. ($18) (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Tonya Leeks will perform from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Farmers Market Pavilion behind the River Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 376-4781.

BENTON

Just Sayin' will perform from 6-9 p.m. today for the "Third Thursday" Downtown Benton Street Festival on South Main and Sevier streets, Benton. (501) 776-5900.

CADDO VALLEY

Sometimes Sideways will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall will perform at 7 p.m. today and Reagan Harvill will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

The Chris Baker Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton will perform at 8 p.m. today; Jeff Coleman & The Feeders will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, and Brass Tacks will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ The Runaway Grooms will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bear's Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway, (501) 328-5556, bearsdenpizza.net.

◼️ Mr. Lucky will perform at 8 p.m. today and Rick Shaw will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway.

EL DORADO

Whiskey Myers, along with opening act Bones Owens, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $30 to $100. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Country singer Glen Templeton will perform a free show at 7 p.m. Friday for the Bridge Street LIVE! Series, part of the new Bridge Street Entertainment District in downtown Hot Springs. The show will open at 5 p.m. with square dancing led by Levi's & Lace Square Dancing Club; a caller on a microphone and audience participation will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (501) 321-2027.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Rolando's Restaurante, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054. DeMeo will perform from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hot Springs Farmers Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs, Hotspringsfarmersmarket.com, and again at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs; (501) 622-257; copper-penny-pub.com.

◼️ The Rios, Nordista Freeze and Future Crib will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Sylvia Stems will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturdays during September at the rooftop bar atop The Waters, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs; (501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com.

◼️ Dino D. and the D. Train will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ The Kim Donnette Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.

◼️ The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $40 or $50. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, "Dreams," will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and The Blues Brothers' "On a Mission From God" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, Park Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Duo will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar & Grill, (833) 701-4390.Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Chris Johns and Porter Crews Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Amie Bishop will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday; and Less Pack will perform (with Seth Hankerson, Beau Campbell, CE Askew and David Higginbotham) from 3-5 p.m. Sunday as part of "A Master's Masters" jazz series ($10 cover, benefits the HS Jazz Society; for reservations, call (501) 777-8176) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MALVERN

Marca MP will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Whiskey Rodeo Arena, 25938 Arkansas 84, Malvern; tickets are $60, plus fees. (501) 612-7259.

GONE VIRTUAL

The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, to be held Oct. 15-16, featuring Rosanne Cash performing from her father's boyhood home in Dyess, will be virtual for the first time. For more information, see JohnnyCashHeritageFestival.com.