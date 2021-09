A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Batesville on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to apartments at 131 Thunderbird Drive for a welfare check, according to a news release from Batesville police.

Management let officers into the apartment, where they found Keanna Jenae Fountain, 20, dead inside the apartment, according to the release.

The body was sent to the state crime lab for analysis. Police do not suspect foul play.