Magnolia motorcyclist dies after striking mail truck, troopers say

A Magnolia motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle struck a mail truck, Arkansas State Police troopers said.

Mitchell Flow, 25, was driving a 2006 Honda MC north around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Maple and East Columbia streets, about a mile south of the Southern Arkansas University campus, at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A mail truck was traveling east on East Columbia Street and failed to yield from the intersection while making a left turn, troopers said.

Flow struck the truck as a result, according to the report.

He was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, according to troopers.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 441 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.