UAMS online panel will take covid-19 questions from public

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Institute for Digital Health and Innovation is hosting an online panel Monday evening to answer questions about covid-19 from parents, teachers and school administrators.

The event, held in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The scheduled panelists are:

• Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer and medical director for immunizations and outbreak response at the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., internist, professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chief of the division of general internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Dr. Joel Tumlison, outbreak response officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Dr. Jared Beavers, pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Dr. Veronica Raney, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

More information and a link to join the Zoom meeting is online at bit.ly/3nF6qXT.

Questions can be submitted in advance at bit.ly/3AmyGlF.