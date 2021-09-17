Sections
UAMS online panel will take covid-19 questions from public

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 p.m.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Little Rock campus is shown in this file photo.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Institute for Digital Health and Innovation is hosting an online panel Monday evening to answer questions about covid-19 from parents, teachers and school administrators.

The event, held in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The scheduled panelists are:

• Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer and medical director for immunizations and outbreak response at the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., internist, professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chief of the division of general internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Dr. Joel Tumlison, outbreak response officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Dr. Jared Beavers, pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Dr. Veronica Raney, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

More information and a link to join the Zoom meeting is online at bit.ly/3nF6qXT.

Questions can be submitted in advance at bit.ly/3AmyGlF.

