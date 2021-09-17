SEC teams to start feeling the burn of losing

Going into the third week, 10 of the 14 SEC schools are undefeated, but that's about to change.

With six of seven standing at 2-0 in the West, undefeated Alabama plays Fl0rida as a headline game, plus Auburn is at Penn State and South Carolina travels to Georgia.

So at least two teams will suffer their first loss.

Went 10-4 last week to bring the total to 21-7.

Here are this week's picks:

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT ARKANSAS

The Eagles have gone 1-1 without their starting quarterback, but he's back for this game. They run the option, something the Razorbacks took a little time in fall camp to work on. If the Eagles are going to have success they will need to be faster than they were in the first two games. Arkansas 56-10

ARKANSAS STATE AT WASHINGTON

The Huskies are looking for their first win and are concerned. This is not a rent-a-win game. They have scored a total of 17 points in two games. The Red Wolves have two quarterbacks who can contribute, and it may take both after a long hard trip. Washington 31-30

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA

The Gators are at home. Everything else is in favor of the Crimson Tide. Both of the Florida wins were against in-state little brothers. This horse ride ends Saturday. Alabama 42-24

AUBURN AT PENN STATE

The Tigers are screaming War Eagle after outscoring their first two opponents, Akron and Alcorn State, 122-10. They might be screaming something else Saturday. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 23 points in their two wins and it will be a hostile environment. Penn State 35-21

SOUTH CAROLINA AT GEORGIA

On paper, it appeared it might be a little bit of a down year for the Bulldogs, but it hasn't been on the field. The Dawgs gave a field goal to Clemson and a touchdown to Alabama-Birmingham. Their defense is the offense's best friend. The Gamecocks have had tougher practices than their first two games. Georgia 35-10

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA AT KENTUCKY

The Wildcats are off to a fast start and typically improve as the season progresses, but Saturday is a controlled practice. Kentucky 42-10

CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT LSU

This one isn't going to help Ed Orgeron either. LSU 17-14

TULANE AT OLE MISS

The Green Wave are a pretty solid football team, but not big enough or fast enough for the Rebels. Lane Kiffin is using the "preseason" to prepare for the SEC battles. Ole Miss 42-17

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT MEMPHIS

The Tigers were lucky to get out of Jonesboro with a win and they were not looking ahead. The Bulldogs are not explosive on offense but should be good enough Saturday. Mississippi State 35-28

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST. AT MISSOURI

If this was Southwest Missouri the pick might be different. The Tigers are fresh off a loss to Kentucky and will run it up if given the chance. Missouri 49-7

TENNESSEE TECH AT TENNESSEE

The Golden Eagles were rolled over by Samford and shut out by Furman. Nothing to see here. Tennessee 31-3

NEW MEXICO AT TEXAS A&M

The Aggies are breaking in a new quarterback, so they may start a little slow, but expect a strong finish as they get ready to play Arkansas next week. Texas A&M 42-14

STANFORD AT VANDERBILT

This one might be more interesting if they were debating something. Two academic giants. The Cardinal's two crowning moments may be they got USC's Clay Helton fired and went on the road and beat Vanderbilt. The Commodores did go on the road and beat Colorado State last week. Either way both are great schools. Stanford 27-21