SHREVEPORT BYRD 24, MAUMELLE 21

SHREVEPORT -- Weston Pierce threw two touchdown passes for Maumelle (1-3), but the Hornets fell to Shreveport Byrd in a nonconference game Thursday night.

Pierce's 46-yard touchdown pass to Roderick Watts with 11:33 left in the second quarter tied the game at 7-7, which was the halftime score.

With 4:44 left in the third quarter, Pierce found Hunter Specht for a 14-yard touchdown as the Hornets pulled within 21-14.

Shreveport Byrd extended its lead to 24-14 on a 42-yard field goal. But Maumelle cut the lead to 24-21 on Pierce's 1-yard scoring run.

Pierce completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watts caught 8 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Specht finished with 7 receptions for 83 yards and a scoring reception.