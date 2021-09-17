Texan leaves football field for the basketball court

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman will be hosting one of the more gifted multiple-sport prospects in the nation, Anthony Black for an official visit this weekend.

Black, 6-7, 198 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Auburn, Duke, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.

ESPN rates Black a high 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and No. 26 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. He's rated the No. 4 senior prospect in Texas.

Musselman's NBA background is attractive to Black.

"He thinks very highly of Coach Musselman and believes in what he does," Duncanville Coach David Peavy. "As far as Anthony's goals, he really wants an opportunity to play in the NBA and he thinks coach Musselman knows how to get that done."

Peavy coached former Texas guard D.J. Augustin Jr. while at Fort Bend Hightower in Sugar Land. He was drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played on several NBA teams with the Houston Rockets being the latest

"I think he's going to make a lot of money playing basketball," Peavy said of Black. "I've coached a lot of really good players. The best basketball player I've ever coached was D.J. Augustin. He's [Black] right there with D.J. Augustin and Anthony is 6-7 and super athletic. He's really, really good."

Black's father Terry was a basketball standout at Baylor and inducted into the Bears' Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Also an outstanding receiver, the younger Black also received an offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman in April 2020 when he only had a basketball offer. He also landed football offers from Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Georgia Tech and others.

He had 45 receptions for 673 yards and 8 touchdowns for Coppell as a junior before deciding to focus on basketball his senior year.

"I always thought he was way better in basketball, but yeah, he could've made it big time in football as well," said Peavy, whose son Micah is a sophomore guard at TCU. "He's a special talent. He just has a knack at being good at what he's doing."

Basketball prospects are able to take five official visits as a junior and Aug. 1 of their senior year through Oct. 14.

"Black's length and basketball IQ are outstanding," ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. "He truly understands it's about making others better with his elite playmaking talent. As a defender, Black is very disruptive on the defensive end with anticipation on help side defense. He is looking to take charges, grab steals or simply be a helper. His effort and his positive attitude is everyday like.

His outside shot will improve over time. Love the way his decision making and defense can impact winning. His strength is in his versatility." Black officially visited Oklahoma State, Texas, Iowa State in June as a junior. He's taken senior officials to Oklahoma State and Georgia. He's expected to arrive in Fayetteville tonight for the start of his visit and plans other trips to TCU and Gonzaga.

"I couldn't even tell you if he was leaning to any school at all," Peavy said. "I think he's really going and taking these visits seriously."

Black's teammates, ESPN 5-star junior power forward Ron Holland and 4-star junior forward Cameron Barnes, are also being pursued by the Hogs.

