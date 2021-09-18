Arkansas Peace Week events begin Sunday in Central Arkansas

Arkansas Peace Week 2021, an annual event in central Arkansas, commences on Sunday with an interfaith service and picnic.

Because of concerns about the pandemic, the service will be held outdoors at the Allsopp Park Pavilion at 3700 Cedar Hill Road, Little Rock.

Speakers include Jay McDaniel, professor emeritus, Religion and Philosophy, Hendrix College; retired Judge Annabelle Imber Tuck, a board member of the Interfaith Center and executive vice president of Congregation B’Nai Israel; Mohammed Nawaz, Imam, Medina Mosque; Marquis Hunt, spiritual influencer, poet and musician; and two Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice board members, Maylee Rollins and Maya Uwaydat.

Prior to the program, there will be a “Bring Your Own” meal picnic. Ice Cream and water will be provided. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chairs as efforts are made to spread out on the grounds to ensure social distancing because of the pandemic.

For people unable to attend in person, the event will be live streamed starting at 6:15 p.m. at facebook.com/arkansaspeaceweek/videos.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Other events include:

Sunday

• Until 7 p.m. Harvest Night Auction.

• 9 a.m.-noon. Peace Week 7th Street Mural Painting.

• 10 a.m. “Rising Together: A Celebration in the Struggle for Justice, People and Planet.”

Tuesday

• 8 a.m. Peace One Day — Live online.

• 7 p.m. All Quiet on the Western Front screening.

Thursday

• 6 p.m. Peace Week Youth Summit: “I Am Eleven,” screening and discussion online.

Friday

• 6:30 a.m. Feed the Hungry for Arkansas Peace Week.

• 5:30 p.m. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site 64th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine and Central High School.

Sept. 25

• 4 p.m. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site 64th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine and Central High School

Sept.26

• 2 p.m. Arkansas Peace Fest online.

A complete Arkansas Peace Week calendar of events, with information on online links, is available at arkansaspeaceweek.com/events.