GURDON 50, MINERAL SPRINGS 8

GURDON -- Zamari Haynie caught a touchdown pass and ran for two more as Gurdon (3-1) got off to a quick start and rolled to a victory over Mineral Springs (0-3).

The Go-Devils led 21-0 after the first quarter and 43-8 at halftime.

In addition to his three touchdowns, Haynie also forced a fumble on defense. Labralon Washington had a touchdown catch and an interception. Quarterback Andruw Jones threw for two touchdowns.