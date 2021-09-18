• London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, was seen dancing and singing without a mask at the Black Cat nightclub, despite an order by her public health department that masks be worn in indoor establishments.

• Isaac Sponaugle, a lawyer and ex-lawmaker in West Virginia, is suing Gov. Jim Justice a second time over Justice's reported failure to comply with a settlement agreement and live in Charleston, the state capital, calling him "a part-time governor, part-time businessman and part-time basketball coach" who lives in Greenbrier County.

• Kevin Berken, 60, of Lake Arthur, La., must pay a $5,000 fine, serve two years on probation and complete 100 hours of community service for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act after his hunting party shot 10 ducks and then 12 more in a second hunt the same day when the limit is six.

• Joe Sharp, principal of Robertsdale High School in Alabama, said a student was suspended after being caught on surveillance cameras stealing a fire extinguisher as part of a now-deleted "devious licks" challenge spread on TikTok.

• Andy Scoggins, sheriff of Caddo Parish, La., said eight girls caught fighting at Southwood High School in Shreveport were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, suspended and possibly expelled just a day after 14 boys were arrested for fighting.

mGabriel Lopez Mathews, 27, of Alabama was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for aiming a laser at a Jefferson County sheriff's office helicopter while it was engaged in a nighttime operation.

• Page Cortez, president of the Louisiana Senate, said after the state Bond Commission approved financing for $28 million in improvements to the Superdome that he's satisfied that the New Orleans Saints will give refunds to season ticket-holders who object to arena virus-control mandates and ensure that they don't lose future tickets.

• John McMillan, Alabama treasurer, stepped down to become director of the new Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission and will be replaced by Young Boozer, who previously served two terms in the treasurer's office.

• Tiffany Thibodaux, a Louisiana teacher, is spearheading a supply drive for Bayou Boeuf Elementary in Lafourche Parish in the wake of Hurricane Ida's flooding, saying she saw pictures of the school and felt bad for the students and teachers.