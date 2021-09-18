LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern

Good afternoon from Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas is 2-0 this season and ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll after wins over Rice and then-No. 15 Texas. Georgia Southern comes in 1-1 with a home win over Gardner-Webb to open the year and a blowout loss at FAU last week.

•••

12:07, 1Q: Quick, explosive first series from Arkansas' offense. KJ Jefferson hit Tyson Morris for 47 yards, then a couple of plays later Trelon Smith runs in untouched from 13 yards out. Razorbacks up 7-0 less than three minutes in. That's the start you wanted.

Jefferson is now 5/5 for 159 yards on throws 16-plus yards downfield this season.

13:19, 1Q: Arkansas' defense brought it on its first series, forcing a quick 3-and-out. Razorbacks went with a four-man front and everyone flew to the ball. Hogs take over at their 27.

15:00, 1Q: Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Razorbacks' defense will hit the field first today looking to set the tone. Georgia Southern's offense can be methodical and eat up clock. We'll see if Arkansas' unit is engaged early on.

Pregame

Players not dressed out on offense: Kade Renfro, Donte Buckner, Reid Turner, Erin Outley, Nathan Johnson, Zach Lee, Cole Carson, Terry Wells, Devon Manuel, Josh Street, Ray Curry Jr., Dylan Rathcke, Collin Sutherland and Darin Turner.

Players not dressed out on defense: Dorian Gerald (leg, out), Marco Avant, Kelin Burrle, J.T. Towers, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Brooks Both, Andy Boykin, Jordan Hanna, McKinley Williams, Solomon Wright, Marcus Miller and Jalen Williams.

Players not dressed out on special teams: Patrick Foley.