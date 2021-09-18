Man hurt week ago succumbs

A Redfield-area man who was injured in his home on Sept. 10 died Friday, according to the Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division. His death is being treated as a homicide, authorities said.

On Sept. 10, deputies went to an address in the 1900 block of Arkansas 365 South, near Redfield, in regard to an unresponsive man. They found Domingo Frausto, 70, suffering from "significant injuries" from what appeared to be a battery that occurred in his home. Frausto was transported to a hospital in Little Rock where he remained in critical condition.

On Friday, the Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Frausto had died, according to the Pulaski County coroner's office.

His body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County sheriff's office at (870) 541-5496 or (870) 541-5300. Information can also be provided via email at tips@jeffcoso.org.