PREP FOOTBALL: Harrison helps Lamar run past Carlisle

LAMAR -- When Lamar needed a big play, senior quarterback Landon Harrison was the solution Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

He had two key lengthy touchdown runs right after Carlisle scores. The scores allowed Lamar to build momentum and pull away for a 42-22 victory in a nonconference game.

Lamar used an 11-play drive to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter capped with a 1-yard from Harrison.

Carlisle got a scoring drive of its own to take an 8-7 lead right after that. Jason Sullivan rushed for a 44-yard touchdown, then quarterback Holden Jones followed with the two-point conversion.

Harrison needed just one play to answer. Lamar got the ball back and Harrison went 53 yards on a read-option play for a touchdown and to take a 14-8 lead.

"Our line did an awesome job blocking that play and I was able to break free," Harrison said. "It was huge [a] momentum killer for them. I felt like it gave us a lot of confidence on both sides."

After the quick touchdown, Carlisle didn't score again in the first half. That allowed Lamar to build a 28-8 halftime lead. Tony Balmer (19-yard run) and Jarrett Dalton (42-yard run) both scored in the second quarter for the Warriors.

Carlisle was able to cut the Lamar lead to 28-14 with a touchdown early in the third quarter. Gage Parker went 89 yards for the Bison for the touchdown.

Harrison again answered quickly. Just two players later, he went for a 43-yard touchdown and pushed Lamar's edge out to 35-14.

Harrison has played both ways all season until tonight. He used that extra energy to make big plays from his signal-caller position.

"Landon has been great all year," Lamar Coach Josh Jones said. "He got the night off on defense tonight. We got some guys back to allow that. Whenever he is on offense only, that gives him an extra step. You could see it. The offensive line played strong all night for our rushing attack."

Harrison finished with 150 yards on 9 carries with 3 touchdowns. The rushing attack around him was strong as well for Lamar. Balmer had 11 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Dalton had 4 carries for 73 yards and a score. Lee Harkreader chipped in 40 yards on 3 carries with a touchdown as well.

Carlisle was guided by Parker, who finished with 134 rushing yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. He also had two catches for 43 yards and another touchdown. Sullivan ended with 64 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries. Devin Cooney added 57 yards on 11 touches. Jones completed 3 of 10 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar's defense was a big part of the win playing without leading tackler Joe Dalton. The unit recovered three fumbles and forced four scoreless drives in the first half to help build the halftime lead.

"When the defense needed to, they come away with a big play," Jones said. "Those guys were ready in the right position. They did a good job. I was really proud of the entire defensive line. That entire unit played well."

The Warriors have now won at least two of their initial three games of the season for the fourth year in a row.