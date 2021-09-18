Today's Great American Conference games

ARKANSAS TECH

AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: FM-101.1, KDXE (Little Rock), FM-100.9, KESA (Eureka Springs). FM-97.1 KAMD-FM (Camden), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG,Hot Springs), FM-105.5 KNAS (Nashville), FM-105.3 KQOR (Mena), FM-KFTB 98. (Pine Bluff), FM-KHGG, 103.5 (Fort Smith), FM-102.1 KILX (De Queen); Arkansas Tech: FM-102.3 KCJC 1023

INTERNET obutigers.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS OBU (2-0 2-0 GAC); Arkansas Tech (0-2, 0-2 GAC)

COACHES Todd Knight (125-96) in 22 seasons at OBU, (153-128-2) in 28 seasons overall); Kyle Shipp (3-10) in 2 seasons at Arkansas Tech

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 44-33-7

LAST WEEK OBU def. Southern Nazarene 41-3 in Bethany, Okla.; Arkansas Tech lost to East Central Oklahoma 13-10 in Ada, Okla.

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 42-14 in Arkadelphia in 2019

NOTEWORTHY OBU broke into the top 10 of the AFCA coaches rankings (No. 9) and the D2Football.com poll (No. 8). The Tigers, who have won 29 consecutive GAC games, are No. 9 in the NCAA.com Power 10 rankings. ... OBU yielded a field goal and 35 total yards in a 41-3 victory over Southern Nazarene. ... The Tigers' offense is pounding the ground (301.0 rushing ypg) to rank 2nd behind Harding in the GAC. OBU has scored 11 touchdowns, 8 rushing. Freshman Kendel Givens (33-188) has scored 6 TDs in 2 games; senior TJ Cole (42-250, 1) leads in attempts and yards. The Tigers are No. 1 in the GAC in time of possession (36:22). ... OBU faces an ATU defense that is allowing 249.5 rushing yards per game and 474.5 total yards. The Wonder Boys have struggled offensively as well, with Arkansas Razorbacks transfer QB Jack Lindsey passing for 206 yards with 2 TDs and 3 INTs. Senior Caleb Batie (26-107), Lindsey (15-75) and North Alabama transfer Ron Thompson (8-64) are the leading rushers. Lindsey has completed 25 passes to 11 different receivers. ... The Wonder Boys closed to within 13-10 on a 3-yard run by Brandon Hunter with 5:23 to play last Saturday in Ada, Okla. ... ATU had all three timeouts left, but ECU covered 60 yards in 11 plays to run out the clock.

HENDERSON STATE

AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO UAM: KBHM-FM 93.7; Henderson State: Network 1 Sports FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL

INTERNET uamsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS HSU (2-0, 2-0 GAC), UAM (1-1, 1-1 GAC)

COACHES Hud Jackson (35-66) in 10 seasons at UAM; Scott Maxfield (110-56 ) in 16 seasons, (139-68) in 20 seasons overall

SERIES Henderson leads 49-31-2

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Northwestern Oklahoma State 55-7; UAM lost to Oklahoma Baptist 45-20

LAST MEETING Henderson State won 27-20 in 2019 in Monticello

NOTEWORTHY Henderson entered the Division II AFCA rankings at No. 25 after its 48-point victory over NWOSU. ... The Reddies are No. 1 in the GAC in total offense (503 ypg) and scoring offense (43.0 ppg), averaging 242.0 yards passing and 261.0 yards rushing. The Reddies rank No. 2 in the GAC and No. 13 nationally in time of possession (34:42). ... The Reddies' defense will be tested by UAM QB Demilon Brown, who leads Division II in total offense (384.5 ypg) and is No. 5 in passing (341.5 ypg). Senior WRs CJ Parham (14-253, 1 TD) and DeAndre Washington (10-142, 2) have been joined by sophomore LaCedric Smith (10-148, 1) as Brown's top downfield threats. ... Henderson sixth-year senior QB Adam Morse (242 ypg, 5 TDs, 1 INT.) is utilizing sixth-year WR L'liot Curry (14-188, 1) as his go-to guy, with newcomer Xavier Malone (10-188) acting as another playmaker. Third-year freshman Kris Morris (29-147 rushing, 2) and senior transfer Duce Sproles (26-188, 2) are the leading rushers.

HARDING

AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO SAU: FM-99.1 KVMZ, Harding: FM-95.7, KHVU

INTERNET hardingsports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS SAU (2-0 2-0 GAC); Harding (1-1, 1-1 GAC)

COACHES Mike McCarty (2-0) in 1 season at SAU; Paul Simmons (31-10) in 4 seasons at Harding

SERIES Harding leads 28-27-1

LAST WEEK SAU def. Southwest Oklahoma 42-27 in Magnolia; Harding lost to Southeast Oklahoma 32-21 in Durant, Okla.

LAST MEETING Harding def. Southern Arkansas 31-0 in 2019 in Magnolia

NOTEWORTHY Harding dropped out of the AFCA Division II Coaches poll after its loss to SEO in Durant, Okla. The Bisons held on to the No. 24 spot in the D2Football.com Poll. ... SAU is not ranked under first-year coach Mike McCarty, but the Muleriders are 2-0 and tied atop the GAC standings. .. Harding's defense forced 5 turnovers in a season-opening 28-0 victory over East Central Oklahoma, but were not invincible against SEO. The Bisons, playing without sixth-year senior linebacker Shedrick Robinson (injury), yielded 411 yards to the Savage Storm after holding East Central to 146 yards in the opener. The Bisons offense leads the GAC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing (349.0 ypg). Seniors Cole Chancey (197 yards), Taylor Bissell (104) and Paden Preston (140) have been joined by newcomer Omar Sinclair (16-179, 3 TDs) to create a 4-deep flexbone backfield. Sinclair is a transfer from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., ... The Bisons face a Muleriders defense that ranks No. 1 in the GAC in fewest rushing yards allowed (47.0 pg) but is last in the GAC and Division II in passing yards allowed per game (425). ... The Muleriders' offense has been potent with senior QB Hayden Mallory (45-65, 521, 7 TDs), freshman RB Jariq Scales (52-268, 2 TDs) and WR Micah Small (12-157, 5).