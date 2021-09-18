WIND SURGE 2, TRAVELERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers could not complete their comeback in a loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Riverfront Ballpark in Wichita, Kan.

The Travs trailed 2-0 entering the top of the ninth inning. They pulled within 2-1 with two outs on Kaden Polcovich's RBI single, which scored Zach DeLoach, who led off the inning with a double.

Jordan Cowan singled to put runners on first and second. However, Jose Caballero struck out to end the game.

Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with Jermaine Palacios' RBI single. The Wind Surge extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Ernie De La Trinidad's ninth home run of the season.

DeLoach and Jack Larsen each had two hits to lead the Travs.

Brandon Williamson (2-5) took the loss, allowing a run on 6 hits in 6 innings. He struck out 10 and walked one.