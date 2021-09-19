Local notes: Blood sought in Harrison drive Sept. 21

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Sept. 20: Black America, $19 members, $34 nonmembers;

• Sept. 23: The Long Arm of Covid, $15 members, $30 nonmembers;

• Sept. 23, 30: Self & Peer Coaching Techniques, $25 members, $40 nonmembers;

• Sept. 23: Ozark Natural Science Center Fall Foliage Guided Tour -- $30 members drive yourself; $45 non-members drive yourself; $45 members take OLLI transportation; $60 nonmembers take OLLI transportation.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than a one-day supply of most blood types. The turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected by the covid-19 pandemic. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Harrison area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

• Harrison Community Blood Drive: First Christian Church – Fellowship Hall, 915 S. Main St., noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Successful donors will receive a heather gray T-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and a great lifesaving message.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org.

Women's Shelter

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter has announced that Jeremy Waite has joined the staff as LGBTQ advocate. This is a new position and was made possible because of the generous support of the community provided through the Purple Reign Drag Show event that was held in June.

Waite's role will include providing support and advocacy services to clients who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition, Waite will be working to strengthen and grow a greater network of LGBTQ partner organizations in order to best serve the clients.

Waite recently relocated to Northwest Arkansas from Utah.

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter provides emergency shelter as well as counseling, legal and advocacy services to all survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. The LGBTQ+ community faces much higher rates of domestic violence and sexual assault than most other demographics. The NWAWS is an organization committed to serving all people regardless of gender or sexual identity, race, socioeconomic status, or religion.

Information: (479) 246-0353.