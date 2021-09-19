Louisiana city sees its status imperiled

JEANERETTE, La. — A city in southwest Louisiana is in danger of losing its status after population loss in the latest census.

According to the Louisiana Directory of Cities, Towns and Villages, the population must be more than 5,000 for it to be considered a city. The 2020 census count for Jeanerette missed that mark by about 200 people, officials said.

But Mike Hefner, chief demographer for Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, said an official determination comes from the state.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population was 5,385 in 2019; in 2020, it was 4,813. Hefner said it is likely that more than 5,000 people live in Jeanerette, but not everyone filled out a census survey.

Hefner said fewer people living in an area means fewer police officers, fewer emergency services and less assistance from the state.

“When you’re a city, you generally get a more generous allocation on that. When you’re a town, you won’t get as much as you did. It hurts financially more than anything,” he said.