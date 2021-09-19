Prep Football Roundup

Green Forest 14,

West Fork 7

Quarterback Isaiah Fraga scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, connected on the two-point conversion and the Green Forest defense did the rest.

Fraga hooked up with Joel Salgado for the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead. The defense kept West Fork off the board the rest of the night as Green Forest (1-1) notched its first win of the season. Linebacker Bryan Soto intercepted a West Fork pass with less than three minutes left to seal the deal.

Fraga rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries and also added 85 more on 12-of-16 passing.

Barrett Phillips rushed for 139 yards on 31 carries and gave Green Forest a 6-0 lead with rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The PAT was missed. The score stayed 6-0 until West Fork took a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter. But Green Forest answered and went on to the win.

Booneville 35, Mena 6

The Bearcats ran away in the second half to remain undefeated.

Booneville (3-0) rushed for 458 yards and had two individual top 100 yards each. Randon Ray rushed for 141 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, while Rocky Ross added 139 on only 4 carries and two more TDs.

Trace Hall intercepted two touchdowns and returned one for a score for Booneville, which led only 14-0 at halftime. Mena managed just 121 yards of total offense.

Cedarville 42,

Mansfield 14

Cody Dickens threw for 115 yards and four touchdowns for Cedarville, which improved to 3-0.

Darryl Kattich carried 17 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns while surpassing 4,000 yards for his career. Hayden Partain added 104 yards rushing and Bradlee Blankenship caught two passes, both for touchdowns. Bradley Perkins also had a touchdown catch for the Pirates.

Hackett 44, Mountainburg 0

Hayden Medlock caught five passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns in Hackett's shutout victory over Mountainburg.

Quarterback Ethan Slavens threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns and Peyton Hester threw a 57-yard scoring pass off a trick play. Nate Gordon ran for 88 yards and a touchdown while Peyton Hester led the Hornets on defense with 10 tackles. Isaiah Carter had four pancake blocks.

Greenland 22,

Berryville 21

The Pirates rallied past Berryville in their final nonconference game of the season.

Kade Goble hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left and quarterback Max Meredith hit Chase Smith on the 2-point conversion pass for the winning points.

Goble had a huge game for the Pirates (1-1), who open 3A-1 Conference action on the road next week at Charleston. Goble caught 4 passes for 132 yards on the night.

Tucker Meadors rushed for 67 yards and scored a touchdown, and Meredith added a touchdown for Greenland. Meadors also had 11 tackles.

