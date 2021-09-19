Sewer fixes proposed with help of U.S. funds

Pine Bluff has had a weakness in its sewer system for years and now has the money to fix the problems.

Joint committee meetings were held last week to review projects that could be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Larry Matthews, director of economic and community development, and Ken Johnson, director of the Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, each presented sewer projects to members of the Ways and Means, Development and Planning, and Public Works committees.

Pine Bluff was awarded approximately $16 million from the American Rescue Plan, receiving $8,327,108 earlier this year with the remainder expected to be received in 2022.

According to Pine Bluff Finance Director Gina Devers, $13,393 has been earned in interest.

The city has $2,327,108 in planned expenses, leaving approximately $5.7 million available for eligible projects.

Matthews said that when he heard Pine Bluff was getting funds from the American Rescue Plan, there were already projects on the books that the money could be used for.

Sewer extension projects for Arkansas 63, University Drive and 73rd Avenue were projects already in the making.

The estimated cost for the three sewer projects is almost $3.4 million.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/919pbcpipe/]

"These are three projects that we feel are good projects and are ready to go," said Matthews. "We're asking the committee to approve the allocation to set this money aside in the American Recovery Plan so that we can begin."

Johnson said a major project that needed immediate attention, because of an environmental hazard, was the Kansas Street forced main line that runs by the Arkansas River.

Johnson showed a video to the committee of a time in December 2017 when the pipe ruptured, spilling several thousands of gallons of sewage.

"During Christmas Eve in 2017, a pipe ruptured because of the age of the pipe, condition, and gas around the pipe due to raw sewage," said Johnson, who added that the line has been in the ground since 1966. "We had to make that repair during the holiday."

Johnson said officials have been keeping tabs on the line but that he would like to go ahead and complete the project, requesting $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The overall cost of the project is $6.2 million, and he said the Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility has the remainder of the funds readily available. Johnson is asking that part of the funds come from the first installment of the American Rescue Plan money, with the remainder in 2022.

"We want to go ahead and put a new parallel line in across the river that will serve Pine Bluff into the future because we know at some point in time that the existing one is going to give," said Johnson, who added that raw sewage would go directly into the Arkansas River. "We are operating on borrowed time. It's inevitable at some point in time that it is going to give. We want to prevent that before it happens."

The committee agreed to the request and voted to advance it to the full City Council with a "do pass."