Week 2 capsules

Saints at Panthers

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 3 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 28-25; Saints beat Panthers 33-7, Jan. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Saints def. Packers 38-3; Panthers def. Jets 19-14

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS

(3) 171.0 RUSHING 111.0 (18)

(30) 151.0 PASSING 270.0 (14)

(24) 322 TOTAL 381.0 (19)

(3) 38.0 SCORING 19.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS

(1) 43.0 RUSHING 45.0 (2)

(7) 186.0 PASSING 207.0 (9)

(1) 229.0 TOTAL 252.0 (4)

(1) 3.0 SCORING 14 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers RB Christian McCaffery (30 touches, 187 yards) vs. a Saints defense that held the Packers to 229 yards and 3 points. Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been strong against the Panthers during his career.

Raiders at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Steelers by 6 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 16-13; Raiders beat Steelers 24-21, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Ravens 33-27 in overtime; Steelers beat Bills 23-16

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS VS. STEELERS

(21) 82.0 RUSHING 75.0 (23)

(1) 409.0 PASSING 177.0 (28)

(1) 491.0 TOTAL 252.0 (29)

(6) 33.0 SCORING 23.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS VS. STEELERS

(32) 189.0 RUSHING 117 (18)

(11) 217.0 PASSING 254.0 (15)

(21) 406.0 TOTAL 311.0 (13)

(17) 27.0 SCORING 15.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Pittsburgh’s secondary against Raiders TE Darren Waller, who was targeted 19 times by QB David Carr in the Raiders OT win over the Ravens. Waller (10-105 receiving, 1 TD) took a back seat late when Carr found Bryan Edwards (4-81) and Henry Ruggs (2-46) on Raiders’ game-tying and game-winning TD drives.

Texans at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 13

SERIES Texans lead 7-4; Browns beat Texans 10-7, Nov. 15, 2020.

LAST WEEK Texans beat Jaguars 37-21; Browns lost 33-29 to Chiefs

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS VS. BROWNS

(5) 160.0 RUSHING 153.0 (6)

(12) 289.0 PASSING 304.0 (11)

(4) 449.0 TOTAL 457.0 (2)

(4) 37.0 SCORING 29.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS VS. BROWNS

(11) 76.0 RUSHING 73.0 (7)

(26) 319.0 PASSING 324.0 (27)

(18) 395.0 TOTAL 397.0 (19)

(14) 21.0 SCORING 33.0 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt vs. the Texans defense. Chubb and Hunt combined for 161 yards and 3 rushing TDs in a season-opening loss to the Chiefs. Texans yielded 76 yards rushing to a Jaguars team didn’t even deploy a RB until the second quarter.

Patriots at Jets

Noon

LINE Patriots by 5 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 69-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 28-14, Jan. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Dolphins 17-16; Jets lost to Panthers 19-14

ON OFFENSE

PATRIOTS VS. JETS

(13) 125.0 RUSHING 45.0 (31)

(15) 268.0 PASSING 207.0 (24)

(16) 393.0 TOTAL 252.0 (30)

(24) 16.0 SCORING 14.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

PATRIOTS VS. JETS

(8) 74.0 RUSHING 111.0 (15)

(6) 185.0 PASSING 271.0 (19)

(5) 252.0 TOTAL 381.0 (15)

(11) 17.0 SCORING 19.0 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The progress of rookies QB Mac Jones (Patriots) and Zach Wilson (Jets). Jones went 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a TD in his NFL debut. Wilson was sacked 6 times but finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards and 2 TDs with an INT. The Patriots rushed for 80 more yards than the Jets.

Bengals at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 2 1/2

SERIES RECORD Bengals lead 6-5; Bears beat Bengals 33-7 on Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK Bengals beat Vikings 27-24 in OT, Bears lost to Rams 34-14

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS VS. BEARS

(7) 149.0 RUSHING 134.0 (10)

(23) 217.0 PASSING 186.0 (25)

(21) 366.0 TOTAL 322.0 (23)

(16) 27.0 SCORING 14.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALS VS. BEARS

(6) 67.0 RUSHING 74.0 (9)

(29) 336.0 PASSING 312.0 (24)

(20) 403.0 TOTAL 386.0 (16)

(16) 24.0 SCORING 34.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Andy Dalton (206 passing, 1 INT.) vs. his former team. Dalton ceded 5 snaps to rookie Justin Fields (2-2 passing 10 yards, 1-3 rushing, TD) in the Bears’ opener and the Bengals should expect a larger dose of Fields. The Bengals passed and rushed effectively vs. the Vikings.

Broncos at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Broncos by 5 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 7-6; Jaguars beat Broncos 26-24 on Sept. 29, 2019

LAST WEEK Broncos def. NY Giants 27-13; Jaguars lost to Texans 37-21

ON OFFENSE

BRONCOS VS. JAGUARS

(4) 165.0 RUSHING 76.0 (22)

(17) 255.0 PASSING 319.0 (7)

(10) 420 TOTAL 395.0 (15)

(15) 27.0 SCORING 21.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

BRONCOS VS. JAGUARS

(5) 60.0 RUSHING 160 (28)

(14) 254.0 PASSING 289.0 (21)

(8) 314.0 TOTAL 448.0 (29)

(4) 13.0 SCORING 37.0 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb vs. Jaguars OTs Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor. Miller and Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks in 2018, their last full season together. Robinson and Taylor will be trying to protect rookie QB Trevor Lawrence.

Rams at Colts

Noon

LINE Rams by 3 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 23-19-2; Rams beat Colts 46-9, Sept. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK Rams beat Bears 34-14; Colts lost to Seahawks 28-16

ON OFFENSE

RAMS VS. COLTS

(25) 74.0 RUSHING 113.0 (17)

(9) 312.0 PASSING 223.0 (21)

(17) 386.0 TOTAL 336.0 (22)

(15) 27.0 SCORING 16.0 (25) ON DEFENSE RAMS VS. COLTS

(23) 134.0 RUSHING 140.0 (25)

(8) 188.0 PASSING 241.0 (13)

(9) 322.0 TOTAL 381.0 (14)

(5) 14.0 SCORING 28.0 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams All-Pros Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald vs. Colts offense. CB Ramsey played all over the field in the Rams’ season-opening victory, while DT Donald (36.5 sacks from 2018-2020) had a late sack. QB Matthew Stafford (321 yards, 3 TDs) poked holes in the Bears defense in his Rams debut.

49ers at Eagles

Noon

LINE 49ers by 3 SERIES 49ers lead 19-14-1; Eagles beat 49ers 25-20, Oct. 4, 2020 LAST WEEK 49ers beat Lions 41-33; Eagles beat Falcons 32-6.

ON OFFENSE 49ERs VS. EAGLES

(11) 131.0 RUSHING 173.0 (2)

(10) 311.0 PASSING 261.0 (16)

(5) 442.0 TOTAL 434.0 (6)

(1) 41.0 SCORING 32.0 (9)

ON DEFENSE 49ERs VS. EAGLES

(17) 116.0 RUSHING 124.0 (19)

(25) 314.0 PASSING 136.0 (2)

(25) 433.0 TOTAL 260.0 (7)

(25) 33.0 SCORING 6.0 (2) WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles defense vs. TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel of the 49ers. Kittle caught 15 passes on 15 targets for 183 yards and 1 TD vs. Philadelphia last season. Samuel (9-189 receiving, 1 TD vs. the Lions last week) was the 49ers top producer in Week 1.

Bills at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Buffalo by 3 1/2 SERIES Dolphins lead 62-55-1; Bills beat Dolphins 56-26, Jan. 3 LAST WEEK Bills lost to Pittsburgh 23-16; Dolphins beat New England 17-16.

ON OFFENSE

BILLS VS. DOLPHINS

(15) 117.0 RUSHING 74.0 (24)

(18) 254.0 PASSING 185.0 (27)

(20) 371.0 TOTAL 259.0 (28)

(26) 16.0 SCORING 17.0 (22) ON DEFENSE BILLS VS. DOLPHINS

(10) 75.0 RUSHING 125.0 (20)

(5) 177.0 PASSING 268.0 (18)

(3) 252.0 TOTAL 393.0 (17)

(15) 23.0 SCORING 16.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The coupling of WRs Devante Parker (4-81 receiving in opener) and Will Fuller (24 career TD catches) for the Dolphins, who won last week despite gaining 259 yards. Fuller missed Miami’s opener while serving the final game of a suspension levied against him late last season.

Vikings at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Cardinals by 3 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 17-11, Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17, Oct. 14, 2018.

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Bengals 27-24 (OT); Cardinals beat Titans 38-13.

ON OFFENSE VIKINGS VS. CARDINALS

(22) 67.0 RUSHING 136.0 (9)

(23) 336.0 PASSING 280.0 (13)

(13) 403.0 TOTAL 416.0 (11)

(17) 24.0.0 SCORING 38.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGS VS. CARDINALS

(26) 149.0 RUSHING 86.0 (13)

(10) 217.0 PASSING 162.0 (4)

(12) 366.0 TOTAL 248.0 (2)

(18) 27.0 SCORING 13.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Arizona’s pass rush against Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Cardinals DE Chandler Jones recorded 5 sacks against Tennessee, and if the Vikings focus on him, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt lurks on the other side.

Falcons at Bucs

3:05 p.m.

LINE Bucs by 12 1/2

SERIES Falcons lead 28-27; Buccaneers beat Falcons 44-27, Jan. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Eagles 32-6; Buccaneers beat Cowboys 31-29

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS VS. BUCS

(14) 124.0 RUSHING 52.0 (30)

(31) 136.0 PASSING 379.0 (3)

(26) 260.0 TOTAL 431.0 (7)

(31) 6.0 SCORING 31.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS VS. BUCS

(31) 173.0 RUSHING 60.0 (4)

(17) 261.0 PASSING 390.0 (31)

(27) 434.0 TOTAL 451.0(30)

(24) 32.0 SCORING 29.0 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons QB Matt Ryan (21-35 passing, 164 yards) had no TDs and no INTs against the Eagles, and will be facing a Buccaneers defense that was No. 1 against the rush last season and limited the Cowboys to 60 rushing yards in the opener.

Titans at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 6 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 10-7; Titans beat Seahawks 33-27, Sept. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK Seahawks def. Colts 28-16; Titans lost to the Cardinals 38-13

ON OFFENSE

TITANS VS. SEAHAWKS

(20) 86.0 RUSHING 140.0 (8)

(29) 162.0 PASSING 241.1 (20)

(31) 248.0 TOTAL 381.1 (18)

(30) 13.0 SCORING 28.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

TITANS VS. SEAHAWKS

(24) 136.0 RUSHING 113.0 (16)

(20) 280.0 PASSING 223.0 (12)

(22) 416.0 TOTAL 336.0 (11)

(31) 38.0 SCORING 16.0 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry (2,003 yards in his past 16 road games) vs. a Seahawks defense that limited the Colts to 16 points (116 rushing yards) on the road. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. a Titans defense that was gutted by Arizona QB Kyler Murray, who passed for 4 TDs and ran for 1 in Nashville.

Chiefs at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chiefs by 3 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 7-4; Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, Sept. 28, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Browns 33-29; Ravens lost to Raiders 33-27 in OT

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFS VS. RAVENS

(26) 73.0 RUSHING 189.0 (1)

(6) 324.0 PASSING 217.0(22)

(14) 397.0 TOTAL 406.0 (12)

(7) 33.0 SCORING 27.0 (14)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFS VS. RAVENS

(21) 153.0 RUSHING 82.0 (12)

(22) 304.0 PASSING 409.0 (32)

(31) 457.0 TOTAL 491.0 (32)

(21) 29.0 SCORING 33.0 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Matchup between Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Mahomes has thrown for 377, 374 and 385 yards in the past 3 meetings for the Chiefs, all victories. Jackson, who passed for 235 yards and rushed for 86 yards in the loss to the Raiders, is 0-3 against KC.

MONDAY’S GAME

Lions at Packers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Packers by 11 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 62-54-3 (includes postseason), Packers beat Lions 34-27, Dec. 13

LAST WEEK Lions lost 41-33 to San Francisco 49ers at Detroit. Packers lost 38-3 to New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida

ON OFFENSE

LIONS VS. PACKERS

(16) 116.0 RUSHING 43.0 (32)

(8) 314.0 PASSING 186.0 (26)

(8) 430.0 TOTAL 229.0 (32)

(8) 33.0 SCORING 3.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS VS. PACKERS

(22) 131.0 RUSHING 171.0 (30)

(23) 311.0 PASSING 151.0 (3)

(28) 442.0 TOTAL 322.0 (10)

(32) 41.0 SCORING 38.0 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP, but went 15 of 28 for 133 yards with 2 INTs and no TD passes in loss to Saints. RB Aaron Jones totaled 236 yards with 3 TDs vs. the Lions last year.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAME

Washington 30, NY Giants 29

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Cincinnati at Chicago, noon

Denver at Jacksonville, noon

Houston at Cleveland, noon

LA Rams at Indianapolis, noon

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon

New England at NY Jets, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

All times Central

Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, noon

Atlanta at NY Giants, noon

Baltimore at Detroit, noon

Chicago at Cleveland, noon

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

LA Chargers at Kansas City, noon

New Orleans at New England, noon

Washington at Buffalo, noon

Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

NY Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.