North Little Rock boy, 8, drowns in apartment pool, police say

An 8-year-old boy drowned Sunday at a North Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Buffalo Trail in reference to a missing boy, identified as Daniel Dewayne Kirk, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

The boy was last seen with several of his siblings in the pool area of the Sherwood Park Apartments, 1707 Arrowhead Road, police said.

Officers immediately searched the area and located the boy in the pool, according to the release. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the drowning as an accident, the release states.