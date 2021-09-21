Little Rock shooting leaves 1 victim wounded

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Scott Street, according to Little Rock Police.

The victim suffered critical injuries, according to a Little Rock Police Department statement posted to Twitter at 6:49 p.m.

Detectives have detained a person of interest.

No information was released about the victim.

When asked for more details, such as the exact location and around what time the incident took place, spokesman Mark Edwards said, "It's still being investigated."