Dog park project draws closer to completion

Barring a freak snowstorm or another statewide covid-19 shutdown, White Hall's double-sectioned dog park project is back on track, and the city hopes to have it open to the canine public by mid- to late fall.

City crews currently are busy paving connecting walkways that lead from the White Hall City Park, at 101 Parkway Drive, into the quarter-acre dog park.

The new park has an off-leash small-dog section and an off-leash large-dog section located next to each other, located inside the city park and next to the skate park.

In recent weeks, some of the large trees have been removed. These were strategically removed in order to enhance the dogs' experience, allowing them to run or play without obstructions, but many trees were left to ensure that there's "plenty of shade for humans," said Jeff May, assistant to the White Hall mayor. May is overseeing the project.

In July, city crews tore down a house at Parkway Drive and Anderson Avenue, allowing for additional space for the dog park.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said the dog park has been a while in the making.

"We do them as we can afford to do them and use city resources as much as possible to save money," Foster said.

The city's Public Works Department is tackling as much of the work as possible, such as earthmoving or paving walkways.

Foster said the dog park could cost as much as $75,000.

Residents as well as city officials have long wanted a dog park, May said.

McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock designed plans before the start of the covid-19 shutdown last year, but the pandemic and last winter's snowstorm then put the project on hold, May said.

The dog park is basically a fenced-in box with a sally port entrance and exit, but it needs to be escape-proof and meet owners' needs, such as providing places to sit.

May said the city plans on building two pavilions, one in each dog area, so visitors can sit and watch their canine friends play.