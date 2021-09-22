Family displaced after strong winds

Strong winds are blamed for a large metal barn/shop collapsing into a home just outside the Pine Bluff city limits on West 13th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of West 13th Avenue at about 2 p.m. and met with homeowners who got out of the home "safe, but shaken," according to a news release. A large, metal barn/shop was reportedly blown into the home, which was crushed along with the vehicles in the garage.

Sheriff's officials say the American Red Cross was contacted and is aiding the displaced family.

According to the news release, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management said there were several reports of trees and power lines down and roof shingles damaged in the southern part of the county.