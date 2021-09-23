LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Big weekend at White Water starts with Frontier Circus fun

Frontier Circus, along with Billy Ruben and The Elevated Enzymes will perform at 8 p.m. today ($7); Jesse Dayton will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($15); The Gravel Yard will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); and Scott H. Biram will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday ($12) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Shinyribs, along with opening act The Libras, will perform at 8:15 p.m. today at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $20. "Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience" will perform at 8 p.m. Friday; admission is $15. Tragikly White will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday; admission is $10 standing room, $12 reserved seating. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Anthony Hamilton, along with Stokley, El Debarge and Alex Isley, will perform at "R&B Under the Stars" at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Security Amphitheater (formerly the Riverfest Amphitheater), 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Tickets range from $35 to $100, available at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Coyote Claw, along with Peach Blush, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. Thelma and The Sleaze will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday; admission is $10. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ 45-70 Jury, along with opening act Saint Thomas, will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. (501) 507-8159.

◼️ Highway 124 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Modern August will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Indigo Honey, with Top of the Wheel and Tony Anderson, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Jack Fancy will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Morgan Road will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought will perform from 7-10:30 p.m. today; Tonya Leeks & Groovology will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday and DJ Bbox will perform from 8-11:30 Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Pam Setser will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Rodger King will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (870) 917-8725; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Charlie Mellinger will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Townsend will perform at noon Saturday and DJ Benihan4 will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Jet 420 will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. ($18) (501) 945-9042.

◼️ The Brian Nahlen Band will perform from 9-11 p.m. Friday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Necrosomnium and Czarus will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Alan Hunt will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

◼️ Brian Martin will perform at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave., Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

◼️ Midnight South will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Wandering Troubadours will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Adam Faucett will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bear's Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway, (501) 328-5556, bearsdenpizza.net.

◼️ Ed Bowman will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Sam Albright Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway.

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ The "No Tears Suite" will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Admission is free; for reservations, see fayettevilleroots.org; (479) 856-7000. The jazz performers are pianist Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hunt, along with Brian Blade on drums, Jamel Franklin on tenor sax, Roland Guerin on trumpet and flugelhorn and Chad Fowler on baritone and alto sax.

The Memphis Soul Revue, with DJ Terrence plays a free show Friday for the Bridge Street Live! series in downtown Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Memphis Soul Revue, along with DJ Terrence, will perform a free show at 7 p.m. Friday for the Bridge Street LIVE! Series, part of the Bridge Street Entertainment District in downtown Hot Springs. (501) 321-2027.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Chris Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefuleheadpizza.com.

◼️ The Jimmy Wooten Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Brass Tacks will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Sylvia Stems will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the rooftop bar atop The Waters, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs; (501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com.

◼️ Finals of "The Big City Takedown" blues competition will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 525-Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Han Duo will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 318-6054.

◼️ Dr. K will perform between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday as part of The Ouachita Highland Games at Cedar Glades Park, 461 Wildcat Road, Hot Springs. (501) 623-2854.

◼️ A tribute to James Brown and Al Green will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs, Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Duo will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar & Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Mike Bearden will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and The Chad Marshall Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Feelin Groovy will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at The Turn at Balboa Golf Course, 111 Balboa Way, Hot Springs Village. (501) 922-1504.

OLA

◼️ Hill Country Blues will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of Ola Trade Days at the Ola Baseball Field, 116 First St., Ola.