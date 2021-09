Arkansas comedian Such-A-Fool headlines “The Such-A-Fool Comedy Show” from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 901 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

LaMel Burt will be the opening act. The show will also feature musical guests Jason Talbert and Olivia C. Robinson, along with DJ Black.

Attendees must wear masks. Tickets are $25, or $35 for VIP tickets, which include a glass of wine. More information is available at (501) 960-6733 or online at tinyurl.com/3hzsjmjy.