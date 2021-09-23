Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Malik Muhammad, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Muhammad was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jackson Tedford, 21, of 6104 S.W. Rutland Road No. 206 in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members. Tedford was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Dewayne Brown Jr., 38, of 1012 S. 25th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Brown was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Josue Canales, 19, of 951 N. 16th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Canales was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Sulphur Springs

• James Townsend, 44, of 2353 Honey Creek Road in Sulphur Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Townsend was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.