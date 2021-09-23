Parkview's White chooses Mississippi

Little Rock Parkview starting quarterback and safety Jaylon White verbally committed to play football for the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, he announced via Twitter.

White made an unofficial visit to Oxford, Miss., on July 30, where he said he had a chance to work out for some of the coaching staff.

"They really just checked me out and loved what I did," White said. "They basically treated me as if I'm from Mississippi. They treated me like it was home."

The Parkview standout is scheduled for an official on-campus on Oct. 9, the same day the Rebels will be hosting the University of Arkansas.

White also got a chance to sit down with the Ole Miss coaches to see how he'd fit into their defensive scheme, he said, with which he was "really pleased."

Although White quarterbacks the Parkview offense, he also starts on defense, which he's been doing since he played pee-wee football, he said. Still, he prefers to play defense.

"I love running through people," White said.

The senior said he expects to play a nickel back-type position at Ole Miss that has him blitz, cover and play in the box.

A three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports, White has been listed as both a safety and linebacker 247Sports. White chose Mississippi from more than 20 offers, including Louisville, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. ESPN also lists White as a three-star recruit and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Arkansas.

Through three games this season, White is 30-of-47 passing for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2020, he finished with 59 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions, according to 247Sports.

White is one of four Parkview players ranked in 247's top 25 players from the state of Arkansas in the 2022 class, including James Jointer, Trent Bennett and Kyndall McKenzie. Jointer and McKenzie are committed to Arkansas and Memphis, respectively.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.