Suit filed to pause highway widening

FAYETTEVILLE — The Washington Water Authority has sued the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Farmington, asking a judge to stop work on the widening of Arkansas 170 until an agreement is reached to move the authority’s waterlines.

Washington Water claims that it will cost more than $1.5 million to move waterlines along the road, and it will lose easements. Farmington and the Transportation Department have refused to pay for the work, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks a judge to issue an injunction to prohibit paving over or near Washington Water’s distribution line or from disturbing or otherwise encroaching on Washington Water’s easements unless and until Washington Water is paid for its moving costs and loss of easement rights.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn declined to comment Monday, saying the Department of Transportation is taking the lead in defending the lawsuit. A request for comment from the agency wasn’t immediately answered Monday.

Washington Water has reason to believe Farmington and the department won’t stop work and negotiate with Washington Water without an injunction, according to the lawsuit.

The project involves the widening of about 2 miles of Arkansas 170 in Farmington, from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road, to three 12-foot-wide lanes with a continuous left-hand turning lane.