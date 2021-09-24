Jointer's big game leads Parkview

Heading into the fourth quarter of Thursday's game with Greenwood, Little Rock Parkview already had certain victory in its grasp.

James Jointer put the final nail in the coffin.

The senior running back scored two of his five touchdowns on the night -- on runs of 37 and 13 yards -- in the game's final quarter to cap a 48-28 Parkview (4-0, 1-0 6A-West) victory over Greenwood (2-2, 0-1) to kick off conference play.

"It was just one word: Fun," Jointer said. "We always get reminded, 'Greenwood, Greenwood, Greenwood.' We've been waiting for this game a year now. So, it's pretty big to be out there on top."

Jointer finished with 268 yards on 33 attempts. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry and had one reception for 21 yards.

"He's a special player," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "He's very physical and powerful and strong and he's the type of guy that you want back there in a game like this, putting it on his back."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/924nctx/]

Jointer, who verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on March 6, had nine carries of 10-plus yards and was responsible for seven first downs. He had just one carry that resulted in negative yardage.

Parkview finished with 445 total yards, 381 of which came on the ground. Jaylon White led the team in passing with 66 yards on a 6 of 10 completions. White rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown. Walter Hobbs also rushed for 49 yards on 13 carries.

"My guys are blue collar," Bolding said. "They clock in and out when they come to work with hard hats and lunch boxes everyday. They're great, fun kids to coach."

The Patriots also made a significant impact in all three phases of the game.

That impact began with the game's first play, as Willie Eackles took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, giving Parkview a 6-0 lead before the Bulldogs had even began a drive.

The Patriot defense also had a forced fumble and recovery that its offense turned into a touchdown in the second quarter, as well as an interception from defensive back Trent Bennett on a pass that was bobbled in the backfield by Greenwood running back Jake Glover.

"There's a reason why they call it special teams," Bolding said. "And in a game like this, it's really special. You've got to have those turnovers and get those advantages."

On a night where Greenwood was still without its starting quarterback Hunter Houston, who was injured in the Bulldogs' previous game against Fort Smith Northside, it still showed some sparks on offense.

The Bulldogs totaled 376 yards against the Patriots. Sophomore Slade Dean, who made his first varsity start at quarterback for Greenwood, finished the night with all 243 of the Bulldogs' passing yards and was 13 of 25 with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Glover, a junior, led the Bulldogs in rushing yards, with 102 yards on 19 carries.

"I thought our sophomore [Dean] stepped up and competed," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "That was a tough night for a sophomore against a great football team. They've got a bunch of great athletes.

"We just couldn't get over the hump. Those guys are so talented. You make a big play and then they just stuff you, so it's hard to get stuff going."

Jointer is one of four Parkview players ranked among the top recruits in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2022, along with White, who committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Bennett and offensive lineman Kyndall McKenzie, who committed to Memphis in June.