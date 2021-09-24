Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather The Article Story ideas Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

KARK reporter Susan El Khoury leaving station at end of September

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:45 a.m.
Susan El Khoury (Courtesy of Susan El Khoury)

Investigative reporter Susan El Khoury announced Wednesday that she will be leaving KARK at the end of the month.

El Khoury was born and raised in Boston and previously worked as a reporter and anchor at an NBC affiliate in Lansing, Mich., she told the Democrat-Gazette. She has been in Little Rock for approximately three and a half years, where she started as a general assignment reporter.

She will sign off as an investigative reporter and lead of the Working 4 You team.

El Khoury is waiting for her new contract to be finalized before sharing details about her next steps, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT