Sherwood teen surrenders to North Little Rock police after July gunfire in McCain Mall

An 18-year-old Sherwood man turned himself in to North Little Rock police on Thursday for charges connected to gunfire inside McCain Mall in July, according to a North Little Rock Police Department news release.

Thomas Hunt Jr. had been identified as a suspect in the case. Officers had obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault, the release says.

The teen is accused of firing shots inside McCain Mall near the business of Earthbound and Works at about 6 p.m. July 2. Officers believed, per witness statements, that Hunt fled the scene soon after the incident.

Police evacuated the mall of all individuals who sheltered in place, then searched the complex for additional suspects or potential victims.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second incident involving gunfire inside of McCain Mall in less than a year. A man was shot in front of Robert Irwin Jewelers at about 4 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020, according to previous reporting.