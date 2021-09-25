KATV news director terminated, company confirms

The news director for KATV, Channel 7, has been fired, Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed Friday.

Sinclair Group Manager John Seabers said Nick Genty was suspended Sept. 17, but Seabers declined to say when or why Genty was terminated, saying the date was "inconsequential" and that he does not comment on personnel matters. The Little Rock station is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

"It was determined through our investigation into the recent events at KATV that swift action was important to hold the responsible parties accountable," Seabers said in an email that was sent to the Democrat-Gazette.

KATV General Manager Mark Rose said he could not comment on personnel issues, but confirmed in an email that Genty was terminated "effective immediately."

Genty did not respond to a Twitter message asking for comment.

The station received criticism after an anchor appeared on air last week wearing an Afro wig, to "celebrate" 70-degree weather, according to a Twitter post from Dorothy Tucker, president of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Tucker said a member from the local chapter notified the national organization.

Seabers said the company will implement further training for sensitivity and workplace conduct to ensure incidents like this don't happen again.

According to Tucker, station managers met with the Central Arkansas Association of Black Journalists and she listened in. The nature of the meeting was not disclosed.

Tucker said she would schedule a meeting with Sinclair leadership for next week.

"We have had meetings with both the National and Local chapters of NABJ [National Association of Black Journalists], and we will continue an open line of communication," Rose said.

Genty served as the news director at KATV since February 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Before being hired at KATV, he worked as an executive producer at KTHV, which is owned by Tegna Inc.

Regional News Director Blaise Labbe will serve as the news director for KATV in an interim capacity, Seabers said.