Pulaski Academy manhandles Watson Chapel

For two weeks, the Pulaski Academy Bruins had to sit with the bad memory of a one-sided defeat.

On Friday night, the Watson Chapel Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) paid for it as the Bruins (3-1. 1-0) rolled to a 64-8 victory in their 5A-Central opener.

The Bruins led 36-0 after one quarter and 57-0 at halftime.

Pulaski Academy fell to Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn., 64-28 two weeks ago.

"I thought the kids came out and played extremely well," Bruins Coach Anthony Lucas said. "When you lose a game and then you have an off week, you are so eager to get back out there and I think our kids were eager to play.

"I think they were tired of practice. We had a week and a half to prepare for Watson Chapel and they came out. I just challenged them. I didn't give a loud speech early on. I just told the guys what is at stake here. We're in conference play and we don't have a lot of home games and I challenged them. [If you] want more home games, let's win all of them in conference and then we will get home field advantage in the playoffs."

After Charlie Barker recovered the opening onside kick, senior quarterback Charlie Fiser hit sophomore John Mark Charette for a 43-yard score on a fourth-down conversion less than a minute into the game. Joe Himon ran in the two-pointer.

The next two scores were all Joe Himon, the speedy senior who is committed to Northwestern. He scored from 47 yards with 8:48 left and added another touchdown with 5:18 left in the quarter on a 96-yard run. Barker scored the 2-point conversion after the first score and it was 22-0 after the second.

Fiser hit Barker with a 5-yard TD pass and then Zack Biagioni scored from 7 yards. Vaughn Seelicke picked for extra points, and it was 36-0 with time left in the first quarter.

After an interception by Ben Smiley, Fiser passed to junior Jayin McKinney for a 3-yard score. Fiser hit Barker again for a 23-yard score to make it 50-0 with 8:38 left in the half.

Sophomore Kel Busby connected with classmate Kenny Jordan for a 18-yard score.

Jordan added a 3-yard TD run in the second half. Watson Chapel scored on a 28-yard pass from Marquez Brentley to Daniel Nelson with 11:03 left. Tyler Williams scored the 2-pointer.