Southwest Champs: Arkansas beats Aggies for first time in 10 years

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time ever, Arkansas is coming home from Texas with a victory in a Southeastern Conference football game.

The No. 16 Razorbacks defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 on Saturday in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. It was the first time the Razorbacks beat the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 season.

Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against the Aggies (3-1, 0-1).

The Razorbacks built a 17-0 first-half lead, then held on in the second half when starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was in and out of the game with a lower-body injury.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little kicked a 24-yard field goal with 8:39 remaining to put the Razorbacks ahead 20-10. Little’s second field goal — he made a career-long 46-yard attempt in the first quarter — came nine plays following an interception by Montaric Brown at the Texas A&M 48.

Arkansas' defense forced Texas A&M into a turnover on downs with less than two minutes remaining.

The Aggies cut the Arkansas lead to 17-10 midway through the third quarter on a 67-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small gave the Aggies their first points with a 49-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half.

Arkansas led 17-3 at halftime.

The Razorbacks scored on their first three possessions of the game. Jefferson threw touchdown passes of 85 yards to Treylon Burks and 48 yards to AJ Green during a 3-minute, 32-second span late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to put Arkansas ahead 17-0.

Jefferson, who returned to the game in the fourth quarter, passed for 212 yards and rushed for 50 yards before an end-of-game kneel down inside the Texas A&M red zone. Burks had six receptions for 167 yards.

Arkansas defeated a former Southwest Conference rival for the third time in four weeks to open the season. The Razorbacks beat Rice 38-17 in the season opener on Sept. 4 and then-No. 15 Texas 40-21 on Sept. 11.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at No. 2 Georgia next Saturday at 11 a.m.