White Hall wins 45-0 over Jacksonville

WHITE HALL — Through four home games, the White Hall Bulldogs have yet to allow a single point from the opposition.

The Bulldogs’ quick strike offense maintained its own pace as well and needed only 16½ minutes of possession time Friday in a 45-0 win over Jacksonville to open 5A-Central Conference play.

Mathew Martinez powered White Hall’s offense with four touchdown passes, with two of them going to Jordan Jackson (22 and 14 yards). Steven Weston (17 yards) and Tekaylin Walker (23 yards) also hauled in touchdown passes. Those were Martinez’s only completions on eight attempts.

Zaire Green (9 yards) and Jayden Smith (8 yards) scored on touchdown runs, and Kyler Barnes kicked a 22-yard field goal to go with a 6-for-6 extra-point performance. Green finished the game with 86 yards on seven carries.

White Hall (4-1, 1-0 in 5A-Central) has outscored opponents 166-0 in Bulldog Stadium this year and scored 40 or more points on three occasions this year. The Bulldogs’ only loss this season was a 13-10 decision against Little Rock Parkview two weeks earlier at War Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs found success on fourth-down conversions, converting 3 of 5. Offensively, they outscored the Titans 287-60 and held them to 0-for-7 passing.

Jacksonville (0-4, 0-1) will visit Watson Chapel next Friday, as White Hall heads to Little Rock Christian Academy.