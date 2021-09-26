Arkansas 18 crash

leaves youth dead

A child was killed Saturday afternoon when the 2017 Dodge the youth was riding in struck a tractor-trailer rig while both vehicles were traveling east on Arkansas 18 in Craighead County, according to an Arkansas State Police crash summary.

Three other children in the Dodge and the Dodge driver, Stephanie Matthews, 30, of Jonesboro were injured, according to the report. Matthews didn't see the tractor-trailer that had just entered the highway from a side road, the report said.

The tractor-trailer was accelerating when the Dodge struck the truck in the left rear and then overturned, according to the crash summary.

The pavement was dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, the report said.