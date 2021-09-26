Arkansas ranked 8th in AP poll, setting up top-10 showdown at Georgia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas’ rapid climb in The Associated Press Top 25 poll continued Sunday.

The Razorbacks, who were unranked three weeks ago, moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the poll following a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies, who were ranked No. 7 last week, fell to No. 15.

Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has its highest ranking in the poll since 2012, when the Razorbacks reached No. 8 in the second week before imploding during a 4-8 season.

The new ranking sets up a top-10 matchup between Arkansas and No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-0 win at Vanderbilt.

ESPN “College GameDay” has announced it will originate from Athens before the Arkansas-Georgia game. It will be the Razorbacks’ first top-10 matchup in the AP poll since a 2011 game against LSU, when the Tigers were No. 1 and the Razorbacks were No. 3.

Arkansas is one of four SEC teams in the top 10 of this week’s poll, along with Alabama (1), Georgia and Florida (10). Auburn is ranked 22nd.

AP Top 25, Sept. 26

1 Alabama (4-0)

2 Georgia (4-0)

3 Oregon (4-0)

4 Penn State (4-0)

5 Iowa (4-0)

6 Oklahoma (4-0)

7 Cincinnati (3-0)

8 Arkansas (4-0)

9 Notre Dame (4-0)

10 Florida (3-1)

11 Ohio State (3-1)

12 Ole Miss (3-0)

13 BYU (4-0)

14 Michigan (4-0)

15 Texas A&M (3-1)

16 Coastal Carolina (4-0)

17 Michigan State (4-0)

18 Fresno State (4-1)

19 Oklahoma State (4-0)

20 UCLA (3-1)

21 Baylor (4-0)

22 Auburn (3-1)

23 North Carolina State (3-1)

24 Wake Forest (4-0)

25 Clemson (2-2)