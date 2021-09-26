Cards set team record with 15th consecutive win

CHICAGO -- Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals clearly recognize their record is impressive. Now they also want to win their next game -- and many more after that.

The Cardinals set a franchise mark with their 15th consecutive win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Bader helped pull off a wild double play Saturday in an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

"It's hard to do something in this organization that's never been done," Manager Mike Shildt said.

The Cardinals date their history to 1892, when they were known as the Browns and joined the National League. They later were called the Perfectos before becoming the Cardinals in the early 20th century.

Bader, Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong homered as these Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series. Dean was among five Hall of Famers on that club.

"My perspective is what time is the game tomorrow?" Bader said. "It's great, don't get me wrong. It's part of history. There's tremendous talent that's come through. ... But we have bigger things we're focused on. We have more games to win. We're going to take this energy as deep as we can."

Bader went 4 for 4 and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild-card spot, five games ahead of Philadelphia.

And in a charmed final month, St. Louis preserved a late lead with a crazy play that resulted in a pair of rundowns and two outs.

After Nolan Arenado doubled to spark a three-run rally in the seventh, the Cardinals took a 5-4 lead into the eighth at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs quickly threatened when David Bote led off with a triple and Trayce Thompson walked. One out later, with runners still at the corners, Rafael Ortega hit a grounder to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who threw home to Molina.

After a short rundown, Arenado tagged out Bote. The star third baseman then cut across the diamond to trap Ortega off first. Another rundown ensued, with Molina catching a throw between second and third base before tossing to Bader, who had alertly rushed in join the play and led to Thompson being tagged, too.

The official scoring read like a phone number -- 3-2-5-4-2-8-6 -- it was the fourth double play of the afternoon for the dialed-in Cards, and kept them ahead by a run.

"There was a lot going on," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "I'll look at it. I don't want to put any blame on anybody."

PHILLIES 3, PIRATES 0 Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and Philadelphia kept up its playoff push, beating Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3 Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and New York beat Boston.

ATHLETICS 2, ASTROS 1 Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland past Houston.

INDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 0 Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, powering Cleveland over Chicago.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 1 Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and Detroit downed Kansas City.

ORIOLES 3, RANGERS 2 Kelvin Gutierrez homered to cap a three-run seventh inning and Baltimore beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, MARLINS 3 Tampa Bay clinched its second consecutive AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead home run and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat Miami.

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

St. Louis Cardinals closing pitcher Luis Garcia right, celebrates with teammate Harrison Bader (48) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, bottom, slides safely into home plate on an Ian Happ single as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, top, makes the catch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

St. Louis Cardinals starter Jon Lester delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ watches St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader's solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, right, reacts after scoring on a wild pitch while Chicago Cubs closing pitcher Tommy Nance, left, attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. St. Louis won 8-5. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)