King of the sommeliers

Wild Wines at the Zoo -- that noted celebration of the fruit of the vine that aids the Little Rock Zoo -- began Sept. 17 with its customary VIP party.

An early evening rain gracefully gave way to the event, whose guests sampled premium wines from O'Looney's Wine & Liquor in special souvenir goblets; nibbled morsels from select Central Arkansas restaurants; jammed (and danced) to music by steel drummer Darril "Harp" Edwards and the Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux, along with recorded music; and enjoyed some up-close-and-personal encounters with animals from the zoo's Animal Ambassador program.

The next night, guests returned for the Mane Event, which offered a sampling of more than 200 wines along with more featured restaurant food and live entertainment.

All proceeds benefit the Arkansas Zoological Foundation, the nonprofit organization devoted to raising money for the growth and development of the Little Rock Zoo.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams