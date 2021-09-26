Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded Sept. 16-22 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

19-1676. Jessie Aguilera v. Nancy Aguilera

20-164. Rickey Richards v. Amy Richards

20-1014. Hunter Alexander v. Tsitsino Pakeliani

21-399. Alexander Mathews v. Katie Mathews

21-598. Letha Tuggle v. Mitchell Tuggle

21-604. William Lee v. Ashley Lee

21-732. Craig Bruce v. Allison Bruce

21-756. Andrea Boggs v. Ryan Boggs

21-945. Hana Chefke v. Michael Dinsmore

21-967. Lacy Vandyke v. Mark Vandyke

21-978. Kristine Benson v. Matthew Benson

21-1020. Shawna Diver v. Jeff Diver

21-1067. Stephanie Silva v. Shane Gonzalez

21-1112. Amy Stanley v. Damion Stanley

21-1156. Miriam Pina Perea v. Armando Montoya

21-1261. Ricardo Terron Acosta v. Alejandra Salas

21-1299. Samantha Cage v. Christopher Cage

21-1300. Jessica Coleman v. Bobby Coleman

21-1331. Nancy Bolin v. Mario Mendez

WASHINGTON COUNTY

19-1979. Levi Land v. Julie Land

20-1252. Patricia Stevens v. Jerrod Stevens

20-1661. Howard Wilhite v. Wendy Wilhite

21-146. Sharnae Thomas v. Ben Thomas

21-252. Erin Brady v. William Brady

21-354. Mallori Lewis v. Kendall Lewis

21-485. Ashton Van Sickel v. Michael Van Sickel

21-604. Argelia Bahena v. Miguel Bahena

21-787. Mara Joyce v. Joseph Joyce

21-844. Christopher Siebenmorgen v. Hannah Siebenmorgen

21-910. Kaylee Rojas v. Adolfo Rojas

21-919. Patrick Dallarosa v. Berta Aguado-Contreras

21-972. Pamela Vick v. Glenford Vick

21-998. Nadia Price v. Dorsett Price

21-1078. Jimmy Hardin v. Chasity Hardin

21-1114. Darlene Cecil v. Dustin Cecil

21-1119. Patrick Keen v. Taylor Brumbelow

21-1123. William Tygart v. Zoe Tygart

21-1124. Juan Ascencia Iniguez v. Maria Narvaez

21-1169. Victoria Miller v. Jacob Miller

21-1189. Lane Bridenstine v. Lacey Bridenstine

21-1200. Carrie Morphis v Johnny Morphis

21-1274. Chloie Poorman v. David Poorman

21-1299. Sheila Posey v. Tony Posey

21-1329. Melony Belt v. Parker Belt