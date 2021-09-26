Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded Sept. 16-22 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
19-1676. Jessie Aguilera v. Nancy Aguilera
20-164. Rickey Richards v. Amy Richards
20-1014. Hunter Alexander v. Tsitsino Pakeliani
21-399. Alexander Mathews v. Katie Mathews
21-598. Letha Tuggle v. Mitchell Tuggle
21-604. William Lee v. Ashley Lee
21-732. Craig Bruce v. Allison Bruce
21-756. Andrea Boggs v. Ryan Boggs
21-945. Hana Chefke v. Michael Dinsmore
21-967. Lacy Vandyke v. Mark Vandyke
21-978. Kristine Benson v. Matthew Benson
21-1020. Shawna Diver v. Jeff Diver
21-1067. Stephanie Silva v. Shane Gonzalez
21-1112. Amy Stanley v. Damion Stanley
21-1156. Miriam Pina Perea v. Armando Montoya
21-1261. Ricardo Terron Acosta v. Alejandra Salas
21-1299. Samantha Cage v. Christopher Cage
21-1300. Jessica Coleman v. Bobby Coleman
21-1331. Nancy Bolin v. Mario Mendez
WASHINGTON COUNTY
19-1979. Levi Land v. Julie Land
20-1252. Patricia Stevens v. Jerrod Stevens
20-1661. Howard Wilhite v. Wendy Wilhite
21-146. Sharnae Thomas v. Ben Thomas
21-252. Erin Brady v. William Brady
21-354. Mallori Lewis v. Kendall Lewis
21-485. Ashton Van Sickel v. Michael Van Sickel
21-604. Argelia Bahena v. Miguel Bahena
21-787. Mara Joyce v. Joseph Joyce
21-844. Christopher Siebenmorgen v. Hannah Siebenmorgen
21-910. Kaylee Rojas v. Adolfo Rojas
21-919. Patrick Dallarosa v. Berta Aguado-Contreras
21-972. Pamela Vick v. Glenford Vick
21-998. Nadia Price v. Dorsett Price
21-1078. Jimmy Hardin v. Chasity Hardin
21-1114. Darlene Cecil v. Dustin Cecil
21-1119. Patrick Keen v. Taylor Brumbelow
21-1123. William Tygart v. Zoe Tygart
21-1124. Juan Ascencia Iniguez v. Maria Narvaez
21-1169. Victoria Miller v. Jacob Miller
21-1189. Lane Bridenstine v. Lacey Bridenstine
21-1200. Carrie Morphis v Johnny Morphis
21-1274. Chloie Poorman v. David Poorman
21-1299. Sheila Posey v. Tony Posey
21-1329. Melony Belt v. Parker Belt