Webinars to address cattle-raising climate

As cow-calf producers continue to face market volatility made worse by the covid-19 pandemic, managing risk is more important than ever. Two upcoming webinars from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will shed some light on what cattle producers might expect in the coming fall marketing season and strategies for managing risk.

The Division of Agriculture, along with the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association, will present two Dollars & Sense for Cow/Calf Producers webinars on Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 from 7-8 p.m. Speakers will address concerns such as production costs, increasing feed costs and drought, and will provide updates on cattle markets as well.

"Cattle marketing is always volatile but appears to be more volatile this year," said Mike Looper, professor and head of animal sciences for the Division of Agriculture. "We want to make sure we give producers an opportunity to learn how to better manage their risk and look at marketing options."

The Sept. 28 webinar will focus on risk management, and the Oct. 5 webinar will provide producers with timely fall cattle market updates. The webinars are free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/uadafcm21.

Scheduled topics and speakers for the webinars include:

Tuesday -- RISK MANAGEMENT FOR COW/CALF PRODUCERS

"Knowing Your Production Costs" -- Daniel Rivera, director of Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope and associate professor of animal science.

"Using Price Risk Management in Cow/Calf Production" -- Josh Maples, assistant professor, Department of Agricultural Economics, Mississippi State University.

"The Alphabet Soup of Risk Management Programs" -- Marcus Creasy, Silveus Insurance Group agent.

Oct. 5 -- FALL CATTLE MARKETING UPDATE

"Market Climate and Marketing Considerations" -- James Mitchell, Division of Agriculture livestock economist.

"Feeding Options for Weaned Calves" -- Shane Gadberry, Division of Agriculture ruminant nutritionist.

"GoGreen Program Requirements" -- Rachel Bearden, Hot Spring County extension agent.

GoGreen is the name for the Natural State Preconditioned Calf Program, created to highlight calves that qualify for best management practices from weaning to marketing. Those calves display a GoGreen tag at the time of sale.

"One of the things we want to do is allow producers to add value to those weaned calves," Looper said. "That helps spread out risks and increase overall revenue for the cow-calf producer."

