Ex-WWE wrestler Al Snow to hold seminar in Mountain Pine

Professional wrestlers will get the opportunity to train with a former WWE wrestler on Oct. 23 when South Central Wrestling brings Al Snow to Mountain Pine for its monthly wrestling show.

Snow, a pro wrestler and trainer, will hold a wrestling seminar prior to the main show, Antonio Reyes, owner of SCW, a wrestling promotion based out of Mountain Pine, said.

The seminar will last around four hours, and Reyes said it is only open to active wrestlers, or people currently enrolled in a wrestling training school. The seminar is $40, and is not open to the general public.

Snow is known for carrying around a mannequin head, named Head, and for his friendship with Mick Foley. Snow also received national news coverage when he rescued a child from drowning at a beach in Destin, Fla., earlier this month.

Since 2018, Snow has been an owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Reyes, who also wrestles, said the SCW started in Hot Springs in November of 2017 at the former Boys & Girls Club of Hot Springs, and when that venue closed they relocated to the Mountain Pine gym.

"We are bringing (Snow) in for a seminar for wrestlers, but also for a meet and greet for fans," Reyes said, noting Snow will also have an "eat and greet" lunch on Oct. 22 at The Ohio Club which will be limited to 10 tickets.

Reyes said the seminar should help improve the skills and knowledge of the wrestlers who compete in SCW.

"Basically it's a chance for the wrestlers to glean some knowledge from somebody who's been at probably the highest level that you can get to, as far as company-wise -- being with the WWE as long as he was," Reyes said.

Reyes said the SCW runs their shows on the fourth Saturday of each month between February and November. "December and January we do take a break because they still run peewee basketball out of that gym," he said.

Their next show will be held on Oct. 23, at the Mountain Pine Gym, 199 Third Ave., Mountain Pine. General admission is $5, floor seats are $10 and front row seats are $15. The Al Snow eat and greet, which includes a meal, front row tickets and an autographed Styrofoam mannequin Head, is $60. There are also $40 front row, meet and greet tickets that come with a signed Styrofoam mannequin Head.

Attendees who do not purchase meet and greet tickets will still be able to get Snow's autograph, but Reyes said that there will be an additional fee.