Happy birthday (Sept. 28): Even though your plans play smartly out and you admirably fulfill your various roles, what catches you off guard is the sweetness of languid, idle moments in which you feel most yourself. Even as passion pursuits pulse through your months, the constant throughout is a feeling of wholeness and enjoying your humanity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Disappointment is a powerful emotion that can drastically alter the plot, changing what people decide to go for. A past disappointment fuels a grand plan that feels something like revenge without the ill-intent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be drawn to new work. It's scary because you're not sure you can do it. Start anyway. Begin in private so there is no pressure from outside eyes and no expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're getting better by doing. The practice improves you more than any teacher, method or affiliation could. There's no mindset that will matter more than the repetition of a correct move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll add a skill or tool to your arsenal. Friends inspire, and you'll experiment with their methods. Something they are doing will work for you; you just have to figure out which part that is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Shortcuts aren't always lazy. Sometimes, they are just smart. Look for a way of getting things done that's also an efficient use of time. Ask for the abbreviated directions or the condensed version of a story.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're serious about someday performing at the highest level, though your approach is more constant than straight-faced. The highest level is often marked by humor and ease.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A charismatic person has you looking into previously unconsidered options. But before you plunk down for a fresh solution, make sure there's actually a problem there to be solved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Work with a team. The results will be better, the job will be more fun and the energy expended will seem negligible because it will be offset by the pleasure of company.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give yourself whatever is required for your development. You need space, nourishment and a light to grow toward. Anyone who is crowding you or demanding things too early in your process is no help. Avoid them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're interested in what will make a stronger person of you. You are most satisfied by elite challenges. You already feel equipped to deal with trials, but you want to reign supreme over them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You control what you can, take charge of your immediate environment and command yourself. This is the way to accomplishment, and the reason all complaining is unnecessary and uninteresting to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're charitable, generous and yet still a discerning giver. You want to contribute to those who really need what you have and will put it to direct use.

NEPTUNE TAKING DREAM REQUESTS

Have you ever told yourself what you wanted to dream about before you drifted off to the land of sleep? Have you put your wish into a penny and tossed it in the well? Do it again while Venus and Neptune line up their intentions for tomorrow’s water sign trine — an aspect that promises to consider our dreams and add to them in surprisingly lucky ways.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I feel like I’m on the outside and like no one is respecting me. I send emails to people, and it takes them forever to email me back. I make requests and they are ignored. I try to get help from clerks in stores and they walk right by me. I feel unimportant. The worst part is that I’m actually quite an accomplished person both professionally and personally — on paper, that is. But in real life, I can’t feel any of the successes I have. No matter what I do in life, it still feels like I’m nothing.”

A: Regardless of your astrological sign, I can tell you that this kind of crisis of spirit is not uncommon. Most people go through such states from time to time. Unfortunately, the truth of the matter is that, generally, people are absorbed in their own drama and lives, and unless you are relevant to their interests, it is difficult to get their attention. This dynamic you are experiencing is an invitation to figure out what matters to people and what you want to give that intersects their need.

Draw on the energy of Capricorn, which deals with your public standing and issues of respect, and Pisces, the sign of spirit, by seeking mentorship or guidance from friends, people you respect, counselors, coaches, religious leaders or support groups.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent embodies the Libran aesthetic on the “Saturday Night Live” stage, the red carpet, at New York Fashion Week or at the premiere of her movie “The Nowhere Inn” at the Sundance Film Festival. Libras want beauty to touch every part of life — a quest that often leads to creating the loveliness one seeks in multiple genres, including the realm of romance, which can be an art form in and of itself.