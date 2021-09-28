• The two co-hosts of "The View" whose covid-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be false positives. Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled off the air Friday in a startling moment of live television that forced an abbreviated Harris interview to be conducted remotely. None of the hosts came into contact with Harris. Hostin and Navarro, along with Joy Behar and Sara Haines, were tested multiple times over the weekend and all results were negative, the show said. "It really was uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on," Hostin said on Monday. She said her husband, a doctor, had to be pulled out of surgery as a precautionary measure and her children were taken out of school. "I was flabbergasted," Navarro said. After the two were taken off the air, Behar and Haines engaged in a question-and-answer session with audience members until the remote interview with Harris was set up. "That led to some really awkward television that I'd like to have back if I could," said "The View" executive producer Brian Teta, who apologized on the air to Hostin and Navarro on Monday. Navarro also lashed back at Donald Trump Jr. for a Friday tweet in which the former president's son wrote, "Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it's time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity." "If you wanted to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October," Navarro said, in reference to President Donald Trump's bout with the disease.

• Kei Komuro, Japanese Princess Mako's fiance, returned to Japan on Monday for their marriage, which was suspended for more than three years because of a financial dispute involving his mother. Komuro, 29, arrived from New York, where he studied law and plans to work as a lawyer, with his hair in a ponytail, a bold statement by Japanese standards for someone marrying a princess in the tradition-bound imperial family. Mako, also 29, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She and Komuro, who announced in September 2017 their intent to marry the following year, delayed their plans after the financial dispute over whether about $36,000 his mother received from her former fiance and spent on Komuro's education was a loan or a gift. Komuro left for New York in 2018 to study law. He made no comments at the airport, bowed silently and left in a car. After a 14-day waiting period as a precaution against the coronavirus, he is expected to meet Princess Mako in person for the first time in about three years. Japanese media are reporting that the couple is expected to register their marriage in October and start a new life together in New York.