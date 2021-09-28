PODCAST: Arkansas wins again, attracts 'College GameDay'

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones take a look back at the Razorbacks'20-10 win over Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This episode also includes discussion on the upcoming game between No. 8 Arkansas and No. 2 Georgia, and ESPN's decision to send "College GameDay" to Athens, Ga., for the matchup.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.