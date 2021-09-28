White Sox put away Tigers after benches clear

DETROIT -- Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the American League Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 victory Monday.

The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth.

Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers' Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections regarding the altercation, though White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo was tossed for arguing after Abreu was hit.

Chicago Manager Tony La Russa insinuated that Abreu was plunked intentionally.

"It seems they have issues when someone plays aggressively but not when they pitch aggressively and beyond the limits," he said. "The game is played two ways, not just one way."

Lange said he wasn't trying to hit Abreu in a one-run game.

"He's leaning out over the plate. He sees I'm working away," Lange said. "Our report says finish up-and-in and that's where I was going. Obviously, it wasn't intentional. I'm pitching to my report."

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch backed up Lange's claim.

"If you throw it out over the plate, he destroys you. We threw it inside and it hit him," he said. "He went in aggressively into second, [a] little old-school with the slide. Tensions got high, emotions got high and we're all out on the field. .. I don't think they hit us on purpose and I don't think we hit them on purpose. Emotions just boiled over."

Abreu, who had only one steal attempt this season prior to Monday, slid past the bag. But winning pitcher Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) said he didn't feel Abreu figuratively crossed the line.

"I thought the slide was hard at second base, but it was a good slide," he said. "Now any time somebody slides hard into second base, it's always taken into consideration."

Abreu, who has been hit by a pitch 21 times this season, was not made available to the media.

Jimenez reached base four times and scored two runs. Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece in the makeup of a game postponed last Wednesday because of rain.

Keuchel (9-9) gave up 2 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth, giving up one hit, for his 37th save.

Jonathan Schoop homered for the Tigers, who had defeated Chicago in their past four meetings. Eric Haase had a two-run single and Niko Goodrum supplied a two-run triple during the Tigers' five-run eighth.

Matt Manning (4-7) issued a career-high 5 walks while allowing 6 runs in 3 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 3 Cleveland won its last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating Kansas City to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity. Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team as the Indians play one last time. Rosario finished with four hits and three RBI. Cleveland's Bradley Zimmer homered off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth.The home finale was the club's final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome. The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 13, PIRATES 1 Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and host Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card. Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati posted its fourth victory in a row, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBI, and India finished with four hits and scored four times. The Reds pulled within 51/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals need one win to secure the spot.

NATIONALS 5, ROCKIES 4 Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second career win and as visiting Washington beat Colorado. Luis García hit a two-run single and Alcides Escobar had three hits for the Nationals.