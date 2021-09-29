Bentonville's Joey Su'a commits to Hogs

Junior offensive lineman Joey Su’a quickly fell in love with the Arkansas Razorbacks after arriving in the Natural State on July 11, and Wednesday morning he committed to the Hogs.

Su’a, 6-4, 319 pounds, of Bentonville, moved from California after his mother transferred to work in logistics in Walmart’s E-commerce division in Bentonville.

Coach Sam Pittman’s program has everything he wanted.

“God has put me in the prefect situation,” Su’a said. “It’s everything my family and I have prayed for in a program and community. Pittman is a coach I want to play for in college. I didn’t want to pick any top schools and drag on. I want other recruits to know this is where I’m going to be and this is where you should be too. Woo Pig Sooie.”

Su’a picked the Razorbacks over offers from Oregon, Georgia, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State, BYU and other programs. He started as a freshman and sophomore for Adelanto High School.

He predicts Arkansas will defeat the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

“Arkansas is my home now,” he said. “The future is bright for Razorback football. This train is rolling and America is going to see it this Saturday when the Arkansas Razorbacks shock the college football world. Beat Georgia.”

His cousin, Damien Mama, was a three-year starter for Southern Cal as an offensive guard. His mother’s cousin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Su’a has a good vibe with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“I can’t wait to start practicing for him,” he said. “Coach Pittman is invested in building him up to be the top O-line coach in the nation.”

He’s the third commitment for the 2023 class.